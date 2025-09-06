Forum des associations SALLE POLYVALENTE Xertigny

Forum des associations SALLE POLYVALENTE Xertigny samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Forum des associations

SALLE POLYVALENTE Route d’Epinal Xertigny Vosges

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-06 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-06 16:00:00

Le samedi 6 septembre, venez trouver votre passion au Forum des Associations de Xertigny ! De 10h à 16h, les associations qui font vivre notre commune vont à votre rencontre.

Que vous soyez actif, retraité ou parent, le Forum est le rendez-vous à ne pas manquer pour rencontrer nos associations sportives, culturelles et sociales, et ainsi trouver une activité ou votre engagement pour la rentrée !

Xertigny, c’est plein d’activités pour se rencontrer, se dépenser, pour créer et s’entraider. Au programme rencontres et démonstrations sportives et culturelles dans divers lieux (salle polyvalente, gymnase, stade) !

Vous pourrez en profiter pour vous inscrire ! Les associations Xertinoises reprendront leurs activités la semaine de la rentrée (hormis la Batucada, qui reprendra le 16/09/25 à la Maison des Associations).

Buvette et restauration sur place

Entrée libre

Plus d’informations en mairie ou au 03 29 30 10 34 !Tout public

SALLE POLYVALENTE Route d’Epinal Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 10 34

English :

Come and find your passion at the Xertigny Association Forum on Saturday, September 6! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the associations that bring our town to life will be there to meet you.

Whether you’re active, retired or a parent, the Forum is the place to be to meet our sports, cultural and social associations, and find an activity or commitment for the new school year!

Xertigny is full of activities to meet up with, get active, create and help each other. On the program: sporting and cultural events and demonstrations in various venues (multi-purpose hall, gymnasium, stadium)!

And don’t forget to sign up! Xertinois associations will resume their activities the week of the new school year (with the exception of the Batucada, which will resume on 16/09/25 at the Maison des Associations).

Refreshments and catering on site

Free admission

Further information at the town hall or on 03 29 30 10 34!

German :

Am Samstag, den 6. September, können Sie auf dem Forum der Vereine in Xertigny Ihre Leidenschaft finden! Von 10 bis 16 Uhr treffen sich die Vereine, die unsere Gemeinde lebendig machen, mit Ihnen.

Egal, ob Sie berufstätig, Rentner oder Eltern sind, das Forum ist der Treffpunkt, den Sie nicht verpassen sollten, um unsere Sport-, Kultur- und Sozialvereine kennenzulernen und so eine Aktivität oder Ihr Engagement für den Schulanfang zu finden!

Xertigny, das sind jede Menge Aktivitäten, um sich zu treffen, sich auszupowern, etwas zu schaffen und sich gegenseitig zu helfen. Auf dem Programm stehen Begegnungen und sportliche und kulturelle Vorführungen an verschiedenen Orten (Mehrzweckhalle, Sporthalle, Stadion)!

Sie können die Gelegenheit nutzen, um sich anzumelden! Die Xertiner Vereine werden ihre Aktivitäten in der Woche des Schulbeginns wieder aufnehmen (außer der Batucada, die am 16.9.25 im Maison des Associations wieder aufgenommen wird).

Getränke und Speisen vor Ort

Eintritt frei

Weitere Informationen im Rathaus oder unter 03 29 30 10 34!

Italiano :

Sabato 6 settembre, venite a scoprire la vostra passione al Forum delle associazioni di Xertigny! Dalle 10 alle 16, le associazioni che animano la nostra città saranno lì per incontrarvi.

Che siate lavoratori, pensionati o genitori, il Forum è il posto giusto per conoscere le nostre associazioni sportive, culturali e sociali e trovare un’attività o un impegno per il nuovo anno scolastico!

Xertigny è ricca di attività in cui incontrarsi, attivarsi, creare e aiutarsi a vicenda. In programma: incontri e dimostrazioni sportive e culturali in varie sedi (sala polivalente, palestra, stadio)!

Approfittate dell’opportunità di iscrivervi! Le associazioni Xertinois riprenderanno le loro attività la settimana del nuovo anno scolastico (ad eccezione della Batucada, che riprenderà il 16/09/25 presso la Maison des Associations).

Ristoro e ristorazione in loco

Ingresso libero

Ulteriori informazioni presso il Municipio o al numero 03 29 30 10 34!

Espanol :

El sábado 6 de septiembre, venga a encontrar su pasión en el Foro de Asociaciones de Xertigny De 10:00 a 16:00, las asociaciones que dan vida a nuestra ciudad estarán allí para conocerle.

Tanto si trabaja como si está jubilado o es padre de familia, el Foro es el lugar ideal para conocer nuestras asociaciones deportivas, culturales y sociales, y encontrar una actividad o un compromiso para el nuevo curso escolar

Xertigny está repleto de actividades para encontrarse, activarse, crear y ayudarse mutuamente. En el programa: encuentros y demostraciones deportivas y culturales en distintos lugares (sala polivalente, gimnasio, estadio)

¡Aproveche la ocasión para inscribirse! Las asociaciones de Xertinois reanudarán sus actividades la semana del nuevo curso escolar (a excepción de la Batucada, que se reanudará el 16/09/25 en la Casa de las Asociaciones).

Refrescos y catering in situ

Entrada gratuita

¡Más información en el Ayuntamiento o en el teléfono 03 29 30 10 34!

