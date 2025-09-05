FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PÉZENAS Pézenas

Cours Jean Jaurès Pézenas Hérault

Déambulez sur le Cours Jean Jaurès pour choisir votre ou vos nouvelles activités de l’année, il y en a pour tous les goûts !

FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PEZENAS de 17h à 20h

Stands de présentation des associations sportives et socio-cultuelles (une centaine)

Prise d’infos pour le public (tarifs, horaires …)

Déambulation libre sur le Cours Jean Jaurès à Pézenas .

Cours Jean Jaurès Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 41 13

English :

PEZENAS LEISURE FORUM from 5 to 8 p.m

Stand presenting sports and socio-cultural associations (around a hundred)

Information for the public (prices, opening hours, etc.)

Free strolling on Cours Jean Jaurès in Pézenas

German :

FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PEZENAS von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr

Stand zur Vorstellung von Sport- und soziokulturellen Vereinen (ca. 100)

Informationsaufnahme für das Publikum (Preise, Öffnungszeiten?)

Freier Spaziergang auf dem Cours Jean Jaurès in Pézenas

Italiano :

Passeggiate lungo il Cours Jean Jaurès per scegliere la vostra nuova attività o le vostre nuove attività per l’anno: ce n’è per tutti i gusti!

Espanol :

FORO DE OCIO PEZENAS de 17.00 a 20.00 horas

Stand de presentación de asociaciones deportivas y socioculturales (un centenar)

Información al público (precios, horarios, etc.)

Paseo gratuito por el Cours Jean Jaurès de Pézenas

