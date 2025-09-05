FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PÉZENAS Pézenas
FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PÉZENAS Pézenas vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PÉZENAS
Cours Jean Jaurès Pézenas Hérault
Début : 2025-09-05
fin : 2025-09-05
Date(s) :
2025-09-05
Déambulez sur le Cours Jean Jaurès pour choisir votre ou vos nouvelles activités de l’année, il y en a pour tous les goûts !
FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PEZENAS de 17h à 20h
Stands de présentation des associations sportives et socio-cultuelles (une centaine)
Prise d’infos pour le public (tarifs, horaires …)
Déambulation libre sur le Cours Jean Jaurès à Pézenas .
Cours Jean Jaurès Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 90 41 13
English :
PEZENAS LEISURE FORUM from 5 to 8 p.m
Stand presenting sports and socio-cultural associations (around a hundred)
Information for the public (prices, opening hours, etc.)
Free strolling on Cours Jean Jaurès in Pézenas
German :
FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PEZENAS von 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr
Stand zur Vorstellung von Sport- und soziokulturellen Vereinen (ca. 100)
Informationsaufnahme für das Publikum (Preise, Öffnungszeiten?)
Freier Spaziergang auf dem Cours Jean Jaurès in Pézenas
Italiano :
Passeggiate lungo il Cours Jean Jaurès per scegliere la vostra nuova attività o le vostre nuove attività per l’anno: ce n’è per tutti i gusti!
Espanol :
FORO DE OCIO PEZENAS de 17.00 a 20.00 horas
Stand de presentación de asociaciones deportivas y socioculturales (un centenar)
Información al público (precios, horarios, etc.)
Paseo gratuito por el Cours Jean Jaurès de Pézenas
L’événement FORUM DES LOISIRS DE PÉZENAS Pézenas a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE