FORUM GLASS VALLEE Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly – Agence FRIVILLE ESCARBOTIN Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

FORUM GLASS VALLEE Mardi 18 novembre, 13h00 Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly – Agence FRIVILLE ESCARBOTIN Somme
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-18T13:00:00 – 2025-11-18T14:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-18T13:00:00 – 2025-11-18T14:00:00
Glass Vallée, POLE MONDIAL DU FLACONNAGE DE LUXE DE LA VALLEE DE LA BRESLE Présentation des métiers et des formations liés au travail du verre sur la Glass Vallée 76/80
Accueil et orientation du public vers les stands des représentants de la Glass Vallée
Glass Vallée, POLE MONDIAL DU FLACONNAGE DE LUXE DE LA VALLEE DE LA BRESLE Présentation des métiers et des formations liés au travail du verre sur la Glass Vallée 76/80 1 jeune 1 solution #TousMobilisés