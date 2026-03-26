Forum Sport Santé Environnement Espace Carat L’Isle-d’Espagnac
Forum Sport Santé Environnement Espace Carat L’Isle-d’Espagnac samedi 5 septembre 2026.
Forum Sport Santé Environnement
Espace Carat 54 avenue Jean Mermoz L’Isle-d’Espagnac Charente
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-05 10:00:00
fin : 2026-09-06 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-05
Retrouvez plus de 150 associations, principalement sportives, pour découvrir de nombreuses activités accessibles à toutes et tous. Le Forum vous permet de vous initier sur les différents espaces de pratiques spécialement installés pour l’occasion.
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Espace Carat 54 avenue Jean Mermoz L’Isle-d’Espagnac 16340 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 11 11 42 74 m.chatenet@grandangouleme.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
More than 150 associations, mainly sporting, will be on hand to introduce you to a wide range of activities open to all. You’ll also have the chance to try your hand at a range of activities on the Forum’s specially set-up areas.
L’événement Forum Sport Santé Environnement L’Isle-d’Espagnac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême
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