FOYER RURAL DE LA BORNE RANDONNÉE PLATEAU DU ROUJANEL Pied-de-Borne dimanche 28 septembre 2025.
38 route de Villefort Pied-de-Borne Lozère
Début : 2025-09-28
fin : 2025-09-28
2025-09-28
10km dénivelé +150m
10h Rdv place du village pour covoiturage
10h15 Départ rando route de Fustugères
Retour Milieu d’après midi
Prévoir pic-nic bonnes chaussures / bâtons de marche
Intervenant Alexandre 06 07 50 73 39
Gratuit + Carte d’adhésion 13€
38 route de Villefort Pied-de-Borne 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 30 76 69 81 foyerruraldelaborne@mailo.com
English :
10km ascent +150m
10h Rdv place du village for carpooling
10:15 Start route de Fustugères
Return mid-afternoon
Bring picnic, good shoes and walking sticks
Instructor Alexandre 06 07 50 73 39
Free + Membership card: 13?
German :
10km Höhenunterschied +150m
10h Treffpunkt am Dorfplatz für Fahrgemeinschaften
10:15 Uhr Start der Wanderung route de Fustugères
Rückkehr Mitte des Nachmittags
Picknick, gute Schuhe und Wanderstöcke mitbringen
Referent Alexandre 06 07 50 73 39
Kostenlos + Mitgliedskarte: 13?
Italiano :
10 km di salita +150 m
10:00 Punto d’incontro nella piazza del paese per il car pooling
10:15 Inizio dell’escursione sulla via di Fustugères
Ritorno a metà pomeriggio
Portare un picnic, buone scarpe e bastoni da trekking
Istruttore Alexandre 06 07 50 73 39
Gratuito + tessera associativa: 13?
Espanol :
10km ascenso +150m
10h Punto de encuentro en la plaza del pueblo para compartir coche
10:15 Inicio de la excursión por la ruta de Fustugères
Regreso a media tarde
Llevar picnic, buen calzado y bastones
Instructor Alexandre 06 07 50 73 39
Gratuito + carné de socio: 13?
