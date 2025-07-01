FRANCE SERVICES GRAND PIC ST LOUP JEU AUTOUR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX – Saint-Martin-de-Londres 1 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

FRANCE SERVICES GRAND PIC ST LOUP JEU AUTOUR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX 9 Place de la mairie Saint-Martin-de-Londres Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Début : 2025-07-01

Devenez un crack des bons usages sur les réseaux sociaux Jeu plateau.

Ouvert à tous petits et grands

9 Place de la mairie

Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 87 26 franceservices@ccgpsl.fr

English :

Become an expert in social networking Board game.

Open to all, young and old

German :

Werden Sie ein Crack der guten Sitten in sozialen Netzwerken Spielbrett.

Offen für alle, ob groß oder klein

Italiano :

Diventate maestri di buone pratiche di social networking.

Aperto a tutti, giovani e meno giovani

Espanol :

Conviértete en un maestro de las buenas prácticas en redes sociales.

Abierto a todos, jóvenes y mayores

L’événement FRANCE SERVICES GRAND PIC ST LOUP JEU AUTOUR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX Saint-Martin-de-Londres a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par 34 OT DU GRAND PIC ST LOUP