FRANCE SERVICES GRAND PIC ST LOUP JEU AUTOUR DES RÉSEAUX SOCIAUX – Saint-Martin-de-Londres 1 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
Début : 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-07-01
2025-07-01
Devenez un crack des bons usages sur les réseaux sociaux Jeu plateau.
Ouvert à tous petits et grands
9 Place de la mairie
Saint-Martin-de-Londres 34380 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 87 26 franceservices@ccgpsl.fr
English :
Become an expert in social networking Board game.
Open to all, young and old
German :
Werden Sie ein Crack der guten Sitten in sozialen Netzwerken Spielbrett.
Offen für alle, ob groß oder klein
Italiano :
Diventate maestri di buone pratiche di social networking.
Aperto a tutti, giovani e meno giovani
Espanol :
Conviértete en un maestro de las buenas prácticas en redes sociales.
Abierto a todos, jóvenes y mayores
