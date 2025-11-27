FREAKY DJU BAR DES ARTISTES La Roche-sur-Yon

FREAKY DJU Jeudi 27 novembre, 21h00 BAR DES ARTISTES Vendée

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Fin : 2025-11-27T21:00:00 – 2025-11-27T23:59:00

Freaky Dju aka Dju Vénil : Fercle / collectif P.E.C (partir en cacahuète) Autant vous dire que ça en annonce la couleur. Ce musicien de nature, batteur du groupe Freaky Family, vous fera bouger comme jamais. Il agrémente régulièrement ses sets afro house avec des lives de percussions. Pas de règles pour ce musicien à l’oreille affinée, deux mots d’ordre : l’originalité et le Groove.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars DJ set Techno