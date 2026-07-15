Fred Hersch & Amara Joy à Jazz in Marciac MARCIAC Marciac

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Marciac

Fred Hersch & Amara Joy à Jazz in Marciac

MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac Gers

Tarif : 17 – 17 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-21 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-21

Date(s) :

2026-07-21

21 h

FRED HERSCH TRIO

Depuis son coma, il joue bien mieux. C’est Fred Hersch lui-même qui le dit ! Ressuscité après deux mois d’inconscience liée au VIH en 2008, le grand pianiste américain croque son art à pleine dent. Avant ce drame, il était déjà une figure culte et vénérée de son instrument, ayant même parmi ses élèves un certain Brad Mehldau qui n’a d’ailleurs jamais cessé de louer ses préceptes. Unanimement respecté pour la qualité inaltérable de sa musique, Fred Hersch est une légende vivante du jazz. En trio, sa formation de prédilection, le pianiste peut développer tant la poésie de son jeu que le lyrisme de ses improvisations. Accompagné de Drew Gress à la contrebasse et Peter Erskine à la batterie, le trio mêle influences jazz et latines. Au fil des années surtout, il épure son style et impose la beauté d’un piano dignement hérité de celui de Bill Evans, à qui on l’a souvent comparé mais dont il a su se détacher de l’influence pour imposer sa poésie propre. Assister à un concert de Hersch, c’est surtout la garantie de goûter à un jazz raffiné mais jamais ampoulé. Un jazz juste beau et sur lequel l’air du temps ne peut que glisser.

23 h

SAMARA JOY

À seulement 26 ans, Samara Joy n’est plus une simple promesse du jazz, mais bien une artiste dont le talent transcende les genres. Sa dernière victoire aux Grammy Awards confirme qu’elle est en train de redéfinir ce que peut être une carrière jazz aujourd’hui, loin des clichés et bien au cœur de la scène musicale mondiale. Quel que soit le matériau thématique, Samara Joy délivre la plus parfaite mais aussi la plus créative des interprétations, respectant la mélodie puis la transfigurant par des méandres insoupçonnés ou des tenues de notes dignes des grandes divas de l’opéra, poussant sa tessiture jusqu’aux aigus les plus piégeux, tout en restant une libre joueuse droite dans ses escarpins. Sa facilité est confondante, témoin sa version de Reincarnation Of A Lovebird , thème magnifique mais réputé inchantable de Charles Mingus. Elle l’a fait c’est la chanteuse de la décennie.

Samara Joy (chant) Jason Charos (trompette) David Mason (sax alto) Kendrick McCallister (sax ténor) Eli Feingold (trombone) Conor Rohrer (piano) Martin Jaffe (contrebasse) Evan Sherman (batterie)

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MARCIAC Chapiteau Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 09 33 33 info@jazzinmarciac.com

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English :

9:00 p.m.

FRED HERSCH TRIO

Since coming out of his coma, he’s been playing much better. Fred Hersch himself says so! After waking up from a two-month coma caused by HIV in 2008, the great American pianist is living his art to the fullest. Even before this tragedy, he was already a cult figure and reveredon his instrument, even counting among his students a certain Brad Mehldau, who, incidentally, has never ceased to praise his teachings. Unanimously respected for the unwavering quality of his music, Fred Hersch is a living jazz legend. In a trio—his preferred format—the pianist is able to showcase both the poetry of his playing and the lyricism of his improvisations. Accompanied by Drew Gress on double bass and Peter Erskine on drums, the trio blends jazz and Latin influences. Over the years, in particular, he has refined his style and established the beauty of a piano sound that is a worthy heir to that of Bill Evans, to whom he has often been compared, yet from whose influence he has managed to break free to establish his own unique poetic voice. Attending a Hersch concert is, above all, a guarantee of experiencing refined yet never pretentious jazz—simply beautiful jazz that the trends of the day can’t help but slide right past.

11:00 p.m.

SAMARA JOY

At just 26 years old, Samara Joy is no longer merely a rising star in jazz, but an artist whose talent transcends genres. Her latest Grammy Award win confirms that she is redefining what a jazz career can be today—far from clichés and right at the heart of the global music scene. Whatever the thematic material, Samara Joy delivers the most perfect—and also the most creative—interpretations, staying true to the melody before transforming it through unexpected twistsor sustained notes worthy of the great opera divas, pushing her range to the most treacherous high notes, all while remaining a %AB free-spirited%BB artist standing tall in her high heels. Her ease is astonishing, as evidenced by her version of “Reincarnation of a Lovebird,” a magnificent yet notoriously un-singable theme by Charles Mingus. She pulled it off: she is the singer of the decade.

Samara Joy (vocals) Jason Charos (trumpet) David Mason (alto sax) Kendrick McCallister (tenor sax) Eli Feingold (trombone) Conor Rohrer (piano) Martin Jaffe (double bass) Evan Sherman (drums)

L’événement Fred Hersch & Amara Joy à Jazz in Marciac Marciac a été mis à jour le 2026-07-10 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65