Free French mini conversation with a local native speaker and French teacher Book in Bar Aix-en-Provence

Free French mini conversation with a local native speaker and French teacher

Samedi 27 septembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 4 octobre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 11 octobre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 18 octobre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 25 octobre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 8 novembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Du 15/11 au 22/11/2025 du lundi au samedi de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 29 novembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 6 décembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 13 décembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 20 décembre 2025 de 10h à 12h.

Samedi 27 décembre 2025 de 10h à 12h. Book in Bar 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Informal conversation with a passionate native teacher from Aix-en-Provence in her favorite place in town! Brush up your French or learn basic expressions to get buy during your stay!

Wanna brush up your French?

You’ve got no French to brush up?

You just need a few sentences for your holiday?

You wanna know where to get the best cake? ice-cream? bread? cheese?

There’s this random sentence you wish you knew how to say in French?

You wanna learn some swear words?

HERE I AM ! Drop by Book in Bar on most Saturdays between 10am and noon and let’s chat!

I’m Julia, a native French teacher with 15+ years of experience, two degrees in teaching and a passion for my job and this event is absolutely free, although you are expected to get something to drink since we’ll be meeting in a café and international bookshop that also happens to be my favorite place in town!

No need to book in advance, but you’re very welcome to ️send me a message to let me know you’re coming! .

Book in Bar 4 Rue Joseph Cabassol Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur mademoisellesombrin@gmail.com

Informelle Konversation mit einer leidenschaftlichen Muttersprachlerin aus Aix-en-Provence an ihrem Lieblingsort in der Stadt! Brush up your French or learn basic expressions to get buy during your stay!

Conversazione informale con un’appassionata insegnante madrelingua di Aix-en-Provence nel suo luogo preferito della città! Ripassate il vostro francese o imparate le espressioni di base per acquistare durante il vostro soggiorno!

¡Conversación informal con una apasionada profesora nativa de Aix-en-Provence en su lugar favorito de la ciudad! ¡Refresque su francés o aprenda expresiones básicas para comprar durante su estancia!

