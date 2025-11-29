FREE SOUL DOM TOM Saint-Nazaire

FREE SOUL Samedi 29 novembre, 19h30 DOM TOM Loire-Atlantique

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T19:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T19:30:00 – 2025-11-29T23:00:00

FREE SOUL, est né fin 2009 à l’initiative de Guy le Batteur, avec Chrissy au Chant, Michel à la Basse, Jeff à la Guitare, Ludo au Clavier, Bruno au Sax tenor et Baryton, et Max au Sax Alto.

Ils font vibrer la Soul Music avec leurs reprises d’Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Selah Sue, Amy Wynehouse, Freedonia et bien d’autres…

https://www.instagram.com/freesoul44/

https://youtu.be/KOW-O_9ZP8M?si=gu00biOMmaCrimVg

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Soul Music