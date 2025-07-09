French / English Tour Musée national Adrien Dubouché Limoges 9 juillet 2025 16:00
FRANÇAIS
Explorez les collections du Musée national Adrien Dubouché avec une guide-conférencière, en français et en anglais !
Visite guidée pour tous enfants acceptés dès 6 ans sous la supervision d’un adulte.
Effectif 20 participants
—-
ENGLISH
Take a moment to explore the museum with a guide fluent in French, English and ceramics!
Guided tour Accompanied children aged 6 years and over are permitted.
Limit: 20 attendees .
