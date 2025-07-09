French / English Tour Musée national Adrien Dubouché Limoges 9 juillet 2025 16:00

Haute-Vienne

French / English Tour Musée national Adrien Dubouché 8 Place Winston Churchill Limoges Haute-Vienne

Tarif : 8.5 – 8.5 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-09 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-06 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

2025-07-11

2025-07-16

2025-07-18

2025-07-23

2025-07-25

2025-07-30

2025-08-01

2025-08-06

2025-08-08

2025-08-13

2025-08-15

2025-08-20

2025-08-22

FRANÇAIS

Explorez les collections du Musée national Adrien Dubouché avec une guide-conférencière, en français et en anglais !

Visite guidée pour tous enfants acceptés dès 6 ans sous la supervision d’un adulte.

Effectif 20 participants

—-

ENGLISH

Take a moment to explore the museum with a guide fluent in French, English and ceramics!

Guided tour Accompanied children aged 6 years and over are permitted.

Limit: 20 attendees .

Musée national Adrien Dubouché 8 Place Winston Churchill

Limoges 87000 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 1 42 46 92 04 mnad@cultival.fr

English : French / English Tour

German : French / English Tour

Italiano :

Espanol : French / English Tour

L’événement French / English Tour Limoges a été mis à jour le 2025-06-18 par SPL Terres de Limousin