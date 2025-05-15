Fresque Océane – Fondation d’Entreprise Martell Cognac, 15 mai 2025 17:00, Cognac.
Charente
Fresque Océane Fondation d’Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac Charente
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-15 17:00:00
fin : 2025-05-15 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-05-15
Participez à un atelier de La Fresque Océane pour découvrir et mieux appréhender l’écosystème marin !
.
Fondation d’Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell
Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English :
Take part in a La Fresque Océane workshop to discover and better understand the marine ecosystem!
German :
Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop von La Fresque Océane teil, um das Ökosystem des Meeres zu entdecken und besser zu verstehen!
Italiano :
Partecipate al laboratorio La Fresque Océane per scoprire e comprendere meglio l’ecosistema marino!
Espanol :
Participe en un taller de La Fresque Océane para descubrir y comprender mejor el ecosistema marino
L’événement Fresque Océane Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par Destination Cognac