Fresque Océane – Fondation d'Entreprise Martell Cognac, 15 mai 2025 17:00, Cognac.

Charente

Fondation d'Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell Cognac Charente

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

Date : 2025-05-15, 17:00-20:00

Début : 2025-05-15 17:00:00

fin : 2025-05-15 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-15

Participez à un atelier de La Fresque Océane pour découvrir et mieux appréhender l’écosystème marin !

Fondation d’Entreprise Martell 16 avenue Paul Firino Martell

Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine

English :

Take part in a La Fresque Océane workshop to discover and better understand the marine ecosystem!

German :

Nehmen Sie an einem Workshop von La Fresque Océane teil, um das Ökosystem des Meeres zu entdecken und besser zu verstehen!

Italiano :

Partecipate al laboratorio La Fresque Océane per scoprire e comprendere meglio l’ecosistema marino!

Espanol :

Participe en un taller de La Fresque Océane para descubrir y comprender mejor el ecosistema marino

L’événement Fresque Océane Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par Destination Cognac