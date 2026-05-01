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Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan Festival Photo La Gacilly

Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan Festival Photo La Gacilly samedi 30 mai 2026.

Lieu : Festival Photo

Adresse : Espace Saint-Vincent

Ville : 56200 La Gacilly

Département : Morbihan

Début : samedi 30 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 30 mai 2026

Tarif :

La Gacilly

Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan

Festival Photo Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly Morbihan

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :
2026-05-30

Le Festival Photo vous invite à venir participer à la fresque collaborative du Festival Photo et à y apporter, vous aussi, votre touche personnelle !
Ce mur est co-construit avec l’illustratrice jeunesse Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan.

Samedi 30 mai, 10h30 > 12h30 14h > 16h30
Lieu Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly
Gratuit   .

Festival Photo Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 99 08 68 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande

À voir aussi à La Gacilly (Morbihan)