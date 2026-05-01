Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan Festival Photo La Gacilly
Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan Festival Photo La Gacilly samedi 30 mai 2026.
La Gacilly
Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan
Festival Photo Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly Morbihan
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-30
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Le Festival Photo vous invite à venir participer à la fresque collaborative du Festival Photo et à y apporter, vous aussi, votre touche personnelle !
Ce mur est co-construit avec l’illustratrice jeunesse Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan.
Samedi 30 mai, 10h30 > 12h30 14h > 16h30
Lieu Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly
Gratuit .
Festival Photo Espace Saint-Vincent La Gacilly 56200 Morbihan Bretagne +33 2 99 08 68 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Fresque participative avec Loan Nguyen Thanh Lan La Gacilly a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par OT MALESTROIT Destination Brocéliande
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