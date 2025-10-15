Friperie géante Shop tes fripes Salle des fêtes Tronville-en-Barrois

Friperie géante Shop tes fripes Salle des fêtes Tronville-en-Barrois mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

Salle des fêtes Rue du Bouvret Tronville-en-Barrois Meuse

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-10-15 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-15 18:00:00

2025-10-15

Ton Look. Ton Défi. Ton Impact.

STOP aux vêtements jetables ! C’est la journée Shop tes fripes pour devenir un.e pro de l’Upcycling

POURQUOI VENIR ?

– LA ZONE À 1€ Toute la friperie géante est à 1 euro ! L’occasion de choper des pièces uniques sans exploser son budget (même la restauration est à 1€ !).

– ATELIERS GRATUITS Apprends en mode DIY transformer les vieux vêtements, créer tes bijoux, ou tester l’Escape Game sur la Fast Fashion .

C’est une journée 100% créative, 100% écolo, 100% gratuite (sauf tes achats à 1€ !).Tout public

Salle des fêtes Rue du Bouvret Tronville-en-Barrois 55310 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 79 56 00 communication@meusegrandsud.fr

English :

Your Look. Your Challenge. Your Impact.

STOP disposable clothes! It’s Shop tes fripes day to become an Upcycling pro!

WHY COME?

– THE 1? The entire giant thrift store is 1 euro! It’s a great opportunity to pick up unique items without blowing your budget (even the catering is 1?!).

– FREE WORKSHOPS: Learn in DIY mode: transform old clothes, create your own jewelry, or try out the Escape Game on Fast Fashion.

It’s a day that’s 100% creative, 100% eco-friendly, 100% free (except for your 1? purchases!).

German :

Dein Look. Deine Herausforderung. Deine Wirkung.

STOPPEN Sie Wegwerfkleidung! Heute ist Shop your friends -Tag, um ein Upcycling-Profi zu werden

WARUM SOLLTEN SIE KOMMEN?

– DIE 1-€-ZONE? Der gesamte riesige Secondhandladen kostet nur 1 Euro! Das ist die Gelegenheit, einzigartige Stücke zu ergattern, ohne das Budget zu sprengen (sogar das Essen kostet nur 1 Euro!).

– KOSTENLOSE WORKSHOPS: Lerne im DIY-Modus: Alte Kleidung umgestalten, Schmuck herstellen oder das Escape Game über Fast Fashion ausprobieren.

Es ist ein 100% kreativer, 100% umweltfreundlicher und 100% kostenloser Tag (mit Ausnahme deiner Einkäufe für 1?!).

Italiano :

Il vostro look. La vostra sfida. Il vostro impatto.

STOP ai vestiti usa e getta! È il giorno di Shop tes fripes per diventare un professionista dell’Upcycling!

PERCHÉ VENIRE?

– LA ZONA 1? tutto il gigantesco negozio dell’usato costa 1 euro! È un’ottima occasione per acquistare oggetti unici senza sforare il budget (anche il catering è a 1 euro!).

– WORKSHOP GRATUITI: Imparate in modalità DIY: trasformate vecchi abiti, create i vostri gioielli o provate l’Escape Game sul Fast Fashion.

Una giornata 100% creativa, 100% ecologica e 100% gratuita (tranne che per i vostri 1? acquisti!).

Espanol :

Tu look. Tu reto. Tu impacto.

¡STOP a la ropa de usar y tirar! ¡Es el día de Shop tes fripes para convertirte en un profesional del Upcycling!

¿POR QUÉ VENIR?

– A LA ZONA DE 1? toda la gigantesca tienda de segunda mano cuesta 1 euro Es una gran oportunidad para hacerte con objetos únicos sin salirte del presupuesto (¡hasta el catering cuesta 1?!).

– TALLERES GRATUITOS: Aprende en modo bricolaje: transforma ropa vieja, crea tus propias joyas o prueba el Juego de Escape sobre Fast Fashion.

Es un día 100% creativo, 100% ecológico y 100% gratis (¡excepto tus 1? compras!).

