Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing

Frissons d'Halloween

Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing mercredi 29 octobre 2025.

Frissons d’Halloween

1 Avenue Jean Jaurès Châlette-sur-Loing Loiret

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-29 16:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-29

Frissons d’Halloween
Des histoires qui font peurs lues par vos bibliothécaires ! 3-10 ans, sur inscription.   .

1 Avenue Jean Jaurès Châlette-sur-Loing 45120 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 07 24 90 

English :

Halloween thrills

German :

Halloween-Schauer

Italiano :

Brividi di Halloween

Espanol :

Emociones de Halloween

L’événement Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OT MONTARGIS