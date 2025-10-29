Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing
Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing mercredi 29 octobre 2025.
Frissons d’Halloween
1 Avenue Jean Jaurès Châlette-sur-Loing Loiret
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-29 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-29 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-29
Frissons d’Halloween
Des histoires qui font peurs lues par vos bibliothécaires ! 3-10 ans, sur inscription. .
1 Avenue Jean Jaurès Châlette-sur-Loing 45120 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 38 07 24 90
English :
Halloween thrills
German :
Halloween-Schauer
Italiano :
Brividi di Halloween
Espanol :
Emociones de Halloween
L’événement Frissons d’Halloween Châlette-sur-Loing a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OT MONTARGIS