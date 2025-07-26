from20 & HELLO GLOOM – from20 & HELLO GLOOM 2nd Europe Tour ALL – New Morning Paris

from20 & HELLO GLOOM – from20 & HELLO GLOOM 2nd Europe Tour ALL – New Morning Paris samedi 26 juillet 2025 .

ENVOL PRODUCTION PRÉSENTE : FROM20 & HELLO GLOOM 2ND EUROPE TOUR ALL EYES ON MEfrom20 and HELLO GLOOM are former K-pop idols turned independent artists who joined forces to establish WAY BETTER, an artist-led creative company driven by artistic freedom. Known for their bold experimentation and genre-blending sound, they aim to redefine what K-pop can be and lead a new wave of pop music innovation. from20 and HELLO GLOOM return to Europe this July for their second tour, ALL EYES ON ME. Known for their high-energy, dynamic, and unapologetically raw performances, the duo is guaranteed to get you on your feet and dancing all night. Armed with genre-blending hits and a bold creative vision, they’re redefining what K-pop looks and sounds like on a global stage. Don’t miss the chance to experience the duo live—up close, loud, and unforgettable.

New Morning 7-9, RUE DES PETITES ECURIES 75010 Paris 75