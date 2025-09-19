FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL SALLE L’OUSTAOU Villefort

SALLE L’OUSTAOU 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR

Adulte

Début : 2025-09-19

fin : 2025-09-19

2025-09-19

Rejoignez la chorale et partagez le plaisir de chanter ensemble dans une ambiance conviviale.

Animation Flore CARRERE

Le vendredi de 18h à 20h (bimensuel)

Tarifs 150€/an ou 60€/trim

SALLE L’OUSTAOU 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com

English :

Join the choir and share the pleasure of singing together in a convivial atmosphere.

Leader: Flore CARRERE

Fridays, 6 8 pm (fortnightly)

Fees: 150?/year or 60?/term

German :

Treten Sie dem Chor bei und teilen Sie die Freude am gemeinsamen Singen in einer freundlichen Atmosphäre.

Leitung: Flore CARRERE

Freitags von 18:00 bis 20:00 Uhr (zweiwöchentlich)

Tarife: 150?/Jahr oder 60?/Trimester

Italiano :

Unitevi al coro e condividete il piacere di cantare insieme in un’atmosfera amichevole.

Direttore: Flore CARRERE

Il venerdì dalle 18.00 alle 20.00 (quindicinale)

Quote: 150 all’anno o 60 a trimestre

Espanol :

Únase al coro y comparta el placer de cantar juntos en un ambiente agradable.

Directora: Flore CARRERE

Viernes de 18:00 a 20:00 (quincenal)

Coste: 150 al año o 60 al trimestre

L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere