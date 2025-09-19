FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL SALLE L’OUSTAOU Villefort
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL SALLE L’OUSTAOU Villefort vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL
SALLE L’OUSTAOU 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 60 – 60 – EUR
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-19
Date(s) :
2025-09-19
Rejoignez la chorale et partagez le plaisir de chanter ensemble dans une ambiance conviviale.
Animation Flore CARRERE
Le vendredi de 18h à 20h (bimensuel)
Tarifs 150€/an ou 60€/trim
Rejoignez la chorale et partagez le plaisir de chanter ensemble dans une ambiance conviviale.
Animation Flore CARRERE
Le vendredi de 18h à 20h (bimensuel)
Tarifs 150€/an ou 60€/trim .
SALLE L’OUSTAOU 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com
English :
Join the choir and share the pleasure of singing together in a convivial atmosphere.
Leader: Flore CARRERE
Fridays, 6 8 pm (fortnightly)
Fees: 150?/year or 60?/term
German :
Treten Sie dem Chor bei und teilen Sie die Freude am gemeinsamen Singen in einer freundlichen Atmosphäre.
Leitung: Flore CARRERE
Freitags von 18:00 bis 20:00 Uhr (zweiwöchentlich)
Tarife: 150?/Jahr oder 60?/Trimester
Italiano :
Unitevi al coro e condividete il piacere di cantare insieme in un’atmosfera amichevole.
Direttore: Flore CARRERE
Il venerdì dalle 18.00 alle 20.00 (quindicinale)
Quote: 150 all’anno o 60 a trimestre
Espanol :
Únase al coro y comparta el placer de cantar juntos en un ambiente agradable.
Directora: Flore CARRERE
Viernes de 18:00 a 20:00 (quincenal)
Coste: 150 al año o 60 al trimestre
L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CHANT ENSEMBLE VOCAL ANNUEL Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-09-10 par 48-OT Mont Lozere