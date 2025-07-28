FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier lundi 28 juillet 2025.

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

Eglise Altier Lozère

Participation libre

Début : 2025-07-28 18:30:00

2025-07-28

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose le concert « Le calme avant la tempête » de l’orchestre de Lutetia

Libre participation

Eglise Altier 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com

English :

The Fugues Cévenoles association presents the concert « Le calme avant la tempête » by the Lutetia orchestra

Free participation

German :

Der Verein Fugues Cévenoles bietet Ihnen das Konzert « Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm » des Lutetia-Orchesters an

Freie Teilnahme

Italiano :

L’associazione Fugues Cévenoles vi invita a un concerto dell’orchestra Lutetia dal titolo « Le calme avant la tempête »

Partecipazione gratuita

Espanol :

La asociación Fugues Cévenoles le invita a un concierto de la orquesta Lutetia titulado « Le calme avant la tempête »

Participación gratuita

