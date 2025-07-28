FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier lundi 28 juillet 2025.

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

Eglise Altier Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-28 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-28

Date(s) :
2025-07-28

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose le concert « Le calme avant la tempête » de l’orchestre de Lutetia
Libre participation
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose le concert « Le calme avant la tempête » de l’orchestre de Lutetia
Libre participation   .

Eglise Altier 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67  fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com

English :

The Fugues Cévenoles association presents the concert « Le calme avant la tempête » by the Lutetia orchestra
Free participation

German :

Der Verein Fugues Cévenoles bietet Ihnen das Konzert « Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm » des Lutetia-Orchesters an
Freie Teilnahme

Italiano :

L’associazione Fugues Cévenoles vi invita a un concerto dell’orchestra Lutetia dal titolo « Le calme avant la tempête »
Partecipazione gratuita

Espanol :

La asociación Fugues Cévenoles le invita a un concierto de la orquesta Lutetia titulado « Le calme avant la tempête »
Participación gratuita

L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par 48-OT Mont Lozere