FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Altier lundi 28 juillet 2025.
Eglise Altier Lozère
Participation libre
Début : 2025-07-28 18:30:00
fin : 2025-07-28
2025-07-28
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose le concert « Le calme avant la tempête » de l’orchestre de Lutetia
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose le concert « Le calme avant la tempête » de l’orchestre de Lutetia
Eglise Altier 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com
English :
The Fugues Cévenoles association presents the concert « Le calme avant la tempête » by the Lutetia orchestra
Free participation
German :
Der Verein Fugues Cévenoles bietet Ihnen das Konzert « Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm » des Lutetia-Orchesters an
Freie Teilnahme
Italiano :
L’associazione Fugues Cévenoles vi invita a un concerto dell’orchestra Lutetia dal titolo « Le calme avant la tempête »
Partecipazione gratuita
Espanol :
La asociación Fugues Cévenoles le invita a un concierto de la orquesta Lutetia titulado « Le calme avant la tempête »
Participación gratuita
