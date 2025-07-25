FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Ciné Théâtre La Forge Villefort

FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA

Ciné Théâtre La Forge 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère

Participation libre

Début : 2025-07-25 20:30:00

2025-07-25

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia sous la direction d’Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia sous la direction d’Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

English :

The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra conducted by Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

Free admission

German :

Der Verein Fugues Cévenoles schlägt Ihnen ein Konzert des Lutetia-Orchesters unter der Leitung von Alejandro Sandler vor: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

Freie Teilnahme

Italiano :

L’associazione Fugues Cévenoles vi invita a un concerto dell’orchestra Lutetia diretta da Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

La asociación Fugues Cévenoles le invita a un concierto de la orquesta Lutetia dirigida por Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure

Entrada gratuita

