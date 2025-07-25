FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Ciné Théâtre La Forge Villefort
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Ciné Théâtre La Forge Villefort vendredi 25 juillet 2025.
FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA
Ciné Théâtre La Forge 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-25 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-25
Date(s) :
2025-07-25
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia sous la direction d’Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Libre participation
L’association des Fugues Cévenoles vous propose un concert de l’orchestre de Lutetia sous la direction d’Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Libre participation .
Ciné Théâtre La Forge 33 Avenue de la Gare Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 71 21 02 67 fuguescevenoles48800@gmail.com
English :
The Fugues Cévenoles association invites you to a concert by the Lutetia orchestra conducted by Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Free admission
German :
Der Verein Fugues Cévenoles schlägt Ihnen ein Konzert des Lutetia-Orchesters unter der Leitung von Alejandro Sandler vor: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Freie Teilnahme
Italiano :
L’associazione Fugues Cévenoles vi invita a un concerto dell’orchestra Lutetia diretta da Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Ingresso libero
Espanol :
La asociación Fugues Cévenoles le invita a un concierto de la orquesta Lutetia dirigida por Alejandro Sandler: Satie, Bizet, Saint Saens, Faure
Entrada gratuita
L’événement FUGUES CÉVENOLES CONCERT ORCHESTRE DE LUTETIA Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par 48-OT Mont Lozere