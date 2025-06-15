GALA DE DANSE 2025 CENTRE DE DANSE EVELYNE AGULLO « FORÊT ENCHANTÉE » – Béziers, 15 juin 2025 07:00, Béziers.
Hérault
GALA DE DANSE 2025 CENTRE DE DANSE EVELYNE AGULLO « FORÊT ENCHANTÉE » Traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-15
fin : 2025-06-15
Date(s) :
2025-06-15
Par les élèves du centre de danse.
Représentation du spectacle de fin d’année des élèves du centre de danse « Evelyne Agullo » sur le thème de la « Forêt enchantée ».
Payant Réservation conseillée. .
Traverse de Colombiers
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 19 69 40 28
English :
By dance center students.
German :
Von den Schülerinnen und Schülern des Tanzzentrums.
Italiano :
A cura degli studenti del centro di danza.
Espanol :
Por alumnos del centro de danza.
L’événement GALA DE DANSE 2025 CENTRE DE DANSE EVELYNE AGULLO « FORÊT ENCHANTÉE » Béziers a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE