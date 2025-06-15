GALA DE DANSE 2025 CENTRE DE DANSE EVELYNE AGULLO « FORÊT ENCHANTÉE » – Béziers, 15 juin 2025 07:00, Béziers.

Hérault

GALA DE DANSE 2025 CENTRE DE DANSE EVELYNE AGULLO « FORÊT ENCHANTÉE »  Traverse de Colombiers Béziers Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Par les élèves du centre de danse.
Représentation du spectacle de fin d’année des élèves du centre de danse « Evelyne Agullo » sur le thème de la « Forêt enchantée ».
Payant Réservation conseillée.   .

Traverse de Colombiers
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 19 69 40 28 

English :

By dance center students.

German :

Von den Schülerinnen und Schülern des Tanzzentrums.

Italiano :

A cura degli studenti del centro di danza.

Espanol :

Por alumnos del centro de danza.

