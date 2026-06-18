Gala de tango argentin Centre Socio Culturel d’Abrest Abrest

Abrest

Gala de tango argentin

Centre Socio Culturel d’Abrest 1 avenue des Graviers Abrest Allier

Tarif : – – EUR

20€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-11-08 21:00:00

fin : 2026-11-08 02:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-11-08

Gala de Tango Argentin, le samedi 7/11 à partir de 21h00. Au Centre Socio Culturel d’Abrest. Tarif 20€. Buvette , vente de produits sud-américains. Démonstration, Animation dansante, Remise des prix dont le prix du public.

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Centre Socio Culturel d’Abrest 1 avenue des Graviers Abrest 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 33 18 03 75 lunamilonguera.championnat@gmail.com

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English :

Argentine Tango Gala, Saturday, November 7, starting at 9:00 p.m. At the Abrest Socio-Cultural Center. Admission: 20?. Refreshments available; South American products for sale. Demonstrations, dance performances, and an awards ceremony, including the Audience Choice Award.

L’événement Gala de tango argentin Abrest a été mis à jour le 2026-06-18 par Vichy Destinations