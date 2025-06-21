GALA GYM – Thuir 21 juin 2025 20:30

Pyrénées-Orientales

GALA GYM Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-06-21 20:30:00

2025-06-21

La fin de saison approche !

Samedi 21 juin, venez profiter du spectacle de fin d’année pour la Gym de Thuir.

Un très beau spectacle de gymnastique rythmique sous le thème: l’IA raconte l’histoire !

Venez nombreux !

Boulevard Violet

Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 67

English :

The end of the season is approaching!

Come and enjoy the Thuir Gym’s end-of-year show on Saturday June 21.

A beautiful rhythmic gymnastics show on the theme: AI tells the story!

Come one, come all!

German :

Das Ende der Saison rückt näher!

Am Samstag, den 21. Juni, können Sie die Jahresabschlussshow für das Gym de Thuir genießen.

Eine sehr schöne Aufführung der rhythmischen Sportgymnastik unter dem Motto: IA erzählt die Geschichte!

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

La fine della stagione si avvicina!

Venite a godervi lo spettacolo di fine anno della Palestra Thuir sabato 21 giugno.

Un grande spettacolo di ginnastica ritmica sul tema: AI racconta la storia!

Venite tutti!

Espanol :

¡Se acerca el final de la temporada!

Ven a disfrutar del espectáculo de fin de curso del Thuir Gym el sábado 21 de junio.

Un gran espectáculo de gimnasia rítmica sobre el tema: ¡La IA cuenta la historia!

¡Venid todos!

