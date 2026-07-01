GALA NATATION ARTISTIQUE, LA CHAPELLE ST MESMIN, La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin
samedi 4 juillet 2026 · LA CHAPELLE ST MESMIN · La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin
Informations pratiques
GALA NATATION ARTISTIQUE Samedi 4 juillet, 20h00 LA CHAPELLE ST MESMIN Loiret
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-07-04T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-04T23:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-07-04T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-07-04T23:00:00+02:00
Cette année, notre club souffle ses 40 bougies ! ✨
Pour l’occasion, préparez-vous à une soirée festive, conviviale et pleine de surprises
On compte sur vous pour venir célébrer cet anniversaire avec nous !
Petit rappel : pensez aussi à prendre les billets pour les enfants de moins de 10 ans.
Ouverture des portes : 19h15 à 19h45
Début du spectacle : 20h00
La billetterie du Gala de Natation Artistique est officiellement ouverte :
https://www.helloasso.com/associations/usc-natation-artistique/evenements/gala-natation-artistique-2026-public
LA CHAPELLE ST MESMIN rue de monteloup La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin 45380 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire [{« link »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/usc-natation-artistique/evenements/gala-natation-artistique-2026-public »}] https://share.google/31M1YhCILNVED7Jcr
40 ANS !
USC NATATION ARTISTIQUE
À voir aussi à La Chapelle-Saint-Mesmin (Loiret)
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