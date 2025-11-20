Galathéa, Festival International du monde marin à Hyères Centre-ville Hyères

Galathéa, Festival International du monde marin à Hyères

Centre-ville Avenue Ambroise Thomas Hyères Var

Début : Vendredi 2025-11-20

fin : 2025-11-23

2025-11-20

10ème édition du Festival GALATHEA avec cette année comme parrain Paul Watson !

Centre-ville Avenue Ambroise Thomas Hyères 83400 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur information.festival@gmail.com

English : International submarine festival Galathéa in Hyères

10th edition of the GALATHEA Festival with Paul Watson as patron!

German : Galathéa, Internationales Festival der Meereswelt

10. Ausgabe des GALATHEA-Festivals, dieses Jahr mit Paul Watson als Schirmherr!

Italiano : Galathéa, Festival Internazionale del Mondo Marino

Decima edizione del GALATHEA Festival, quest’anno con Paul Watson come patron!

Espanol :

10ª edición del Festival GALATHEA, ¡con Paul Watson como padrino este año!

