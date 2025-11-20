Galathéa, Festival International du monde marin à Hyères Centre-ville Hyères
Centre-ville Avenue Ambroise Thomas Hyères
Début : Vendredi 2025-11-20
fin : 2025-11-23
2025-11-20
10ème édition du Festival GALATHEA avec cette année comme parrain Paul Watson !
Centre-ville Avenue Ambroise Thomas Hyères 83400 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
English : International submarine festival Galathéa in Hyères
10th edition of the GALATHEA Festival with Paul Watson as patron!
German : Galathéa, Internationales Festival der Meereswelt
10. Ausgabe des GALATHEA-Festivals, dieses Jahr mit Paul Watson als Schirmherr!
Italiano : Galathéa, Festival Internazionale del Mondo Marino
Decima edizione del GALATHEA Festival, quest’anno con Paul Watson come patron!
Espanol :
10ª edición del Festival GALATHEA, ¡con Paul Watson como padrino este año!
