– Galiläakirche Berlin 21 juin 2025 15:00

Samedi 21 juin, 17h00 Galiläakirche

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T17:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T17:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T22:00:00+02:00

Galiläakirche Rigaer Straße 9, 10247 Berlin Berlin 10247 Friedrichshain Berlin [{« data »: {« author »: « landesvatter », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to landesvatter | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « landesvatter », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000028085632-h1pa9l-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/landesvatter », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/landesvatter », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/landesvatter »}]

cinimod.de