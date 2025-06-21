– Garage Pankow Berlin 21 juin 2025 17:00

Samedi 21 juin, 19h00 Garage Pankow

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T19:45:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T19:45:00+02:00

Garage Pankow Hadlichstraße 3, 13187 Berlin Berlin 13187 Pankow Berlin [{« data »: {« author »: « SUBZEN », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Official music video for u201eSEETHING SONGu201c, the first single of Berlin-based grunge band SUBZEN. nnThe band’s debut EP u201eCOLUMBIAu201c is out now on all platforms with a release on cassette following later this fall. nnnGet « COLUMBIA » on Bandcamp:nhttps://subzen.bandcamp.com/releases nnnnLISTEN ONnSpotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3g2zG4PZ6EXJrFZwz9Jmqq?si=8VhqbpQmQGGGsH2aLeucdw nnApple Music: https://music.apple.com/de/album/_/1590535457?mt=1&app=music&ls=1 nnAmazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/albums/B09JKXWDLD?&do=play nnDeezer: https://www.deezer.com/album/266128712 nnor wherever you get your music!nnnnFollow the band on Instagram: nhttps://www.instagram.com/subzenband/nnnSUBZEN are Florian Nu00f6lting (voc + guitar), Daniel Steffe (bass + backing vocals), John Kennedy (drums + backing vocals)nnmusic written and performed by SUBZENnlyrics by Florian Nu00f6ltingnrecorded, engineered & produced by SUBZENnmixed & co-produced by Carl Albrechtnmastered by Moncef Dellandrea nnvideo produced, directed and edited by Zeno von Trappndirector of photography – Jack Du2019Douza-Toulstonngaffer – Charlie Wittensteinnmake-up and wardrobe – Ben Meiburgnpost production and vfx – Benoit Cru00e9acu2018h @ Ben&Julianfilmed at Allmost Studio BerlinnnnLyrics: nDeeper nownDeeper now nYou make me wanna cut myself again nnFreaking outnIu2019m freaking out nComplacent docile bird will make a standnnThis is a seething song nMy way to carry on nIu2019m angry and youu2019re to blame nSwallow you in my flames nnEasy hownEasy how nApologetic ignorance is bliss nnHeavy nownHeavy now nAnemic but this time I wonu2019t submit nnThis is a seething song nMy way to carry on nIu2019m angry and youu2019re to blame nSwallow you in my flames nnThis is a seething song nMy way to carry on nIu2019m angry and youu2019re to blame nSwallow you in my flames nnDeeper nownDeeper now », « type »: « video », « title »: « SUBZEN – SEETHING SONG », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/rDgDghPGYg4/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDgDghPGYg4 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXwBiwTATChXT4JGgiArJ8Q », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rDgDghPGYg4 »}]

Subzen