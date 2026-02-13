Geek Night 11 Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson

Geek Night 11

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l'Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-03-07 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 23:00:00

2026-03-07

On ne vous la présente plus, la Geek Night est votre rendez vous annuel autour du jeu vidéo dans votre médiathèque. Tournois, Défis, quizz et autres surprises vous attendent pour une soirée toujours plus riche en contenu.Tout public

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09 mediatheque@ccbpam.fr

English :

Geek Night is your annual rendezvous with video games in your media library. Tournaments, challenges, quizzes and other surprises await you for an evening rich in content.

