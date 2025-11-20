Génération Mitterrand Place Marcel Carné Saint-Michel-sur-Orge

Génération Mitterrand

Place Marcel Carné Espace Marcel Carné (EMC) Saint-Michel-sur-Orge Essonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-20 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-20 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-20

Léo Cohen-Paperman s’est lancé un défi faire le portrait théâtral des huit présidents de la Ve République.

Place Marcel Carné Espace Marcel Carné (EMC) Saint-Michel-sur-Orge 91240 Essonne Île-de-France

English :

Léo Cohen-Paperman set himself the challenge of creating theatrical portraits of the eight presidents of the Fifth Republic.

German :

Léo Cohen-Paperman hat sich der Herausforderung gestellt, ein Theaterporträt der acht Präsidenten der V. Republik zu erstellen.

Italiano :

Léo Cohen-Paperman si è posto la sfida di creare un ritratto teatrale degli otto presidenti della Quinta Repubblica.

Espanol :

Léo Cohen-Paperman se propuso el reto de crear un retrato teatral de los ocho presidentes de la V República.

