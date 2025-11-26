GET UP STAND UP MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille

GET UP STAND UP Mercredi 26 novembre, 20h00 MOUSSE TOUCH’ Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-26T20:00:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-26T20:00:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00

MOUSSE TOUCH' 17 boulevard Jean Baptiste Lebas, 59000 Lille Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 09 71 57 43 69

La Mousse Touch' est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Stand Up Comedy Club