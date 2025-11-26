GET UP STAND UP MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille
GET UP STAND UP MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille mercredi 26 novembre 2025.
GET UP STAND UP Mercredi 26 novembre, 20h00 MOUSSE TOUCH’ Nord
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-26T20:00:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-26T20:00:00 – 2025-11-26T23:00:00
MOUSSE TOUCH' 17 boulevard Jean Baptiste Lebas, 59000 Lille Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 09 71 57 43 69
« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/legetupstandup/ »}] La Mousse Touch’ est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Stand Up Comedy Club