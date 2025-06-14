GLORYSPEL – Église Notre-Dame Marmande, 14 juin 2025 20:30, Marmande.

Lot-et-Garonne

GLORYSPEL Église Notre-Dame Allé de l’Église Marmande Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-14 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-14

Date(s) :

2025-06-14

L’association Cœur sur la Main accueille Concert Gospel à l’Eglise Notre Dame à Marmande avec Stellia Koumba.

Église Notre-Dame Allé de l’Église

Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44

English : GLORYSPEL

The association C?ur sur la Main hosts Concert Gospel at Eglise Notre Dame in Marmande with Stellia Koumba.

German : GLORYSPEL

Die Organisation C?ur sur la Main veranstaltet ein Gospelkonzert in der Kirche Notre Dame in Marmande mit Stellia Koumba.

Italiano :

L’associazione C’ur sur la Main organizza un concerto gospel presso l’Eglise Notre Dame di Marmande con Stellia Koumba.

Espanol : GLORYSPEL

La asociación Cœur sur la Main organiza un concierto de gospel en la Eglise Notre Dame de Marmande con Stellia Koumba.

L’événement GLORYSPEL Marmande a été mis à jour le 2025-05-10 par OT Val de Garonne