GLORYSPEL – Église Notre-Dame Marmande, 14 juin 2025 20:30, Marmande.
Lot-et-Garonne
GLORYSPEL Église Notre-Dame Allé de l’Église Marmande Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-14 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-14
Date(s) :
2025-06-14
L’association Cœur sur la Main accueille Concert Gospel à l’Eglise Notre Dame à Marmande avec Stellia Koumba.
Église Notre-Dame Allé de l’Église
Marmande 47200 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 44 44
English : GLORYSPEL
The association C?ur sur la Main hosts Concert Gospel at Eglise Notre Dame in Marmande with Stellia Koumba.
German : GLORYSPEL
Die Organisation C?ur sur la Main veranstaltet ein Gospelkonzert in der Kirche Notre Dame in Marmande mit Stellia Koumba.
Italiano :
L’associazione C’ur sur la Main organizza un concerto gospel presso l’Eglise Notre Dame di Marmande con Stellia Koumba.
Espanol : GLORYSPEL
La asociación Cœur sur la Main organiza un concierto de gospel en la Eglise Notre Dame de Marmande con Stellia Koumba.
