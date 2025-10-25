GNOMANIA Festival de Jeu Salle Polyvalente Xertigny

GNOMANIA Festival de Jeu Salle Polyvalente Xertigny samedi 25 octobre 2025.

GNOMANIA Festival de Jeu

Salle Polyvalente 280 route d’Epinal au Centre Xertigny Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-25 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 18:00:00

1er Festival du Jeu organisé à Xertigny (88220) par l’association « La Compagnie Du Gnome »

Au menu: démonstrations, tournois et stands découvertes du jeu avec figurines, de jeux de cartes et de jeux de rôlesTout public

Salle Polyvalente 280 route d’Epinal au Centre Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 95 12 66 59

English :

1st Festival du Jeu organized in Xertigny (88220) by the association « La Compagnie Du Gnome »

On the menu: demonstrations, tournaments and stands to discover miniature, card and role-playing games

German :

1. Festival du Jeu organisiert in Xertigny (88220) von der Vereinigung « La Compagnie Du Gnome »

Auf dem Menü: Vorführungen, Turniere und Stände, an denen man das Spiel mit Figuren, Karten- und Rollenspielen entdecken kann

Italiano :

1° Festival del gioco organizzato a Xertigny (88220) dall’associazione « La Compagnie Du Gnome »

In programma: dimostrazioni, tornei e stand per scoprire giochi con figurine, giochi di carte e giochi di ruolo

Espanol :

1er Festival del Juego organizado en Xertigny (88220) por la asociación « La Compagnie Du Gnome »

En el menú: demostraciones, torneos y stands para descubrir juegos con figuritas, juegos de cartas y juegos de rol

