God Save the Screen déjà 20 ans ! Gallia Théâtre-Cinéma Saintes

God Save the Screen déjà 20 ans !
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
la séance
Début : 2025-11-19 13:30:00
fin : 2025-11-25 21:00:00
2025-11-19
God Save the Screen, la semaine du cinéma britannique a déjà 20 ans !
Une semaine d’anniversaire riche en films britanniques et en joyeuses célébrations.
Gallia Théâtre-Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 92 10 20
English :
God Save the Screen, British Film Week is already 20 years old!
An anniversary week full of British films and joyous celebrations.
German :
God Save the Screen, die britische Filmwoche wird bereits 20 Jahre alt!
Eine Geburtstagswoche voller britischer Filme und fröhlicher Feiern.
Italiano :
God Save the Screen, la Settimana del Cinema Britannico compie già 20 anni!
Una settimana di anniversario ricca di film britannici e celebrazioni gioiose.
Espanol :
Dios salve la pantalla, ¡la Semana del Cine Británico cumple ya 20 años!
Una semana de aniversario repleta de películas británicas y alegres celebraciones.
