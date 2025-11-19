God Save the Screen déjà 20 ans ! Gallia Théâtre-Cinéma Saintes

God Save the Screen déjà 20 ans !

Gallia Théâtre-Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

la séance

Début : 2025-11-19 13:30:00

fin : 2025-11-25 21:00:00

2025-11-19

God Save the Screen, la semaine du cinéma britannique a déjà 20 ans !



Une semaine d’anniversaire riche en films britanniques et en joyeuses célébrations.

.

Gallia Théâtre-Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 92 10 20

English :

God Save the Screen, British Film Week is already 20 years old!



An anniversary week full of British films and joyous celebrations.

German :

God Save the Screen, die britische Filmwoche wird bereits 20 Jahre alt!



Eine Geburtstagswoche voller britischer Filme und fröhlicher Feiern.

Italiano :

God Save the Screen, la Settimana del Cinema Britannico compie già 20 anni!



Una settimana di anniversario ricca di film britannici e celebrazioni gioiose.

Espanol :

Dios salve la pantalla, ¡la Semana del Cine Británico cumple ya 20 años!



Una semana de aniversario repleta de películas británicas y alegres celebraciones.

