Gojira LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu
Gojira LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu mercredi 10 décembre 2025.
Gojira
LDLC Arena 5 Avenue Simone Veil Décines-Charpieu Rhône
Tarif : 52 – 52 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-10 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-10 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-10
Gojira, le phénomène metal, qui a obtenu une reconnaissance à l’international en jouant dans les plus grands festivals et scènes du monde, revient en France pour une tournée exceptionnelle.
LDLC Arena 5 Avenue Simone Veil Décines-Charpieu 69150 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
English :
Gojira, the metal phenomenon that has won international acclaim playing the world?s biggest festivals and stages, returns to France for an exceptional tour.
German :
Gojira, das Metal-Phänomen, das internationale Anerkennung erlangt hat, indem es auf den größten Festivals und Bühnen der Welt spielte, kommt für eine außergewöhnliche Tournee nach Frankreich zurück.
Italiano :
I Gojira, il fenomeno metal che ha conquistato il plauso internazionale calcando i più grandi festival e palchi del mondo, tornano in Francia per un tour eccezionale.
Espanol :
Gojira, el fenómeno del metal que se ha ganado la aclamación internacional tocando en los mayores festivales y escenarios del mundo, regresa a Francia para una gira excepcional.
L’événement Gojira Décines-Charpieu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme