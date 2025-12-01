Gojira LDLC Arena Décines-Charpieu

Gojira

LDLC Arena 5 Avenue Simone Veil Décines-Charpieu Rhône

Tarif : 52 – 52 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-10 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-10 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-10

Gojira, le phénomène metal, qui a obtenu une reconnaissance à l’international en jouant dans les plus grands festivals et scènes du monde, revient en France pour une tournée exceptionnelle.

.

LDLC Arena 5 Avenue Simone Veil Décines-Charpieu 69150 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

English :

Gojira, the metal phenomenon that has won international acclaim playing the world?s biggest festivals and stages, returns to France for an exceptional tour.

German :

Gojira, das Metal-Phänomen, das internationale Anerkennung erlangt hat, indem es auf den größten Festivals und Bühnen der Welt spielte, kommt für eine außergewöhnliche Tournee nach Frankreich zurück.

Italiano :

I Gojira, il fenomeno metal che ha conquistato il plauso internazionale calcando i più grandi festival e palchi del mondo, tornano in Francia per un tour eccezionale.

Espanol :

Gojira, el fenómeno del metal que se ha ganado la aclamación internacional tocando en los mayores festivales y escenarios del mundo, regresa a Francia para una gira excepcional.

L’événement Gojira Décines-Charpieu a été mis à jour le 2025-10-07 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme