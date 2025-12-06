Gospel à L’Astrada L’Astrada Marciac

Gospel à L’Astrada

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 25 EUR

Tarif réduit

Début : 2025-12-06 21:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

GOSPELIZE IT PROJECT avec Emma Lamadji.

Créée il y a plus de 20 ans par Emmanuel Djob, la chorale Gospelize It Project est une référence de la scène gospel montpelliéraine et régionale. Il est temps pour elle de passer un cap avec l’enregistrement de son premier album. Désormais dirigé par la chanteuse et ancienne choriste d’Oumou Sangare Emma Lamadji, le collectif souhaite porter haut les couleurs de cette formation qui inspire, fait danser et chanter depuis deux décennies. Symbole de la mixité qui la caractérise, autant musicalement que culturellement, Gospelize it Project transcende, émerveille et rayonne.

Gospelize it Project, c’est la volonté de faire passer en musique un message de foi, d’espoir, de joie de vivre.

Emma Lamadji, cheffe de choeur

25 choristes

4 musicien·nes .

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 9 64 47 32 29 info@lastrada-marciac.fr

English :

GOSPELIZE IT PROJECT with Emma Lamadji.

Founded over 20 years ago by Emmanuel Djob, the Gospelize It Project choir is a reference on the Montpellier and regional gospel scene. Now it’s time for the choir to turn a corner with the recording of its first album. Now led by singer and former Oumou Sangare backing vocalist Emma Lamadji, the collective aims to raise the profile of this group, which has been inspiring, dancing and singing for two decades. A symbol of the mix that characterizes it, both musically and culturally, Gospelize it Project transcends, amazes and radiates.

Gospelize it Project is the desire to convey a message of faith, hope and joie de vivre through music.

German :

GOSPELIZE IT PROJECT mit Emma Lamadji.

Der vor über 20 Jahren von Emmanuel Djob gegründete Chor Gospelize It Project ist eine Referenz in der Gospelszene von Montpellier und der Region. Nun ist es an der Zeit, dass der Chor mit der Aufnahme seines ersten Albums einen neuen Meilenstein erreicht. Unter der Leitung der Sängerin und ehemaligen Chorsängerin von Oumou Sangare, Emma Lamadji, möchte das Kollektiv die Farben dieser Formation hochhalten, die seit zwei Jahrzehnten inspiriert, zum Tanzen und Singen bringt. Gospelize it Project ist ein Symbol für die Mischung, die die Gruppe sowohl musikalisch als auch kulturell auszeichnet, und transzendiert, erstaunt und strahlt.

Gospelize it Project steht für den Willen, mit Musik eine Botschaft des Glaubens, der Hoffnung und der Lebensfreude zu vermitteln.

Italiano :

Progetto GOSPELIZE IT con Emma Lamadji.

Fondato oltre 20 anni fa da Emmanuel Djob, il coro Gospelize It Project è uno dei protagonisti della scena gospel di Montpellier e della regione. Ora è giunto il momento di fare un ulteriore passo avanti con la registrazione del suo primo album. Guidato dalla cantante ed ex corista di Oumou Sangare Emma Lamadji, il collettivo mira a far conoscere questo gruppo che da due decenni ispira la gente a ballare e cantare. Simbolo della diversità musicale e culturale che caratterizza il gruppo, Gospelize it Project trascende, stupisce e irradia.

L’obiettivo di Gospelize it Project è quello di utilizzare la musica per trasmettere un messaggio di fede, speranza e gioia di vivere.

Espanol :

PROYECTO GOSPELIZE IT con Emma Lamadji.

Fundado hace más de 20 años por Emmanuel Djob, el coro Gospelize It Project es un actor clave en la escena gospel de Montpellier y de la región. Ahora ha llegado el momento de dar un paso más con la grabación de su primer álbum. Dirigido ahora por la cantante y antigua corista de Oumou Sangare Emma Lamadji, el colectivo pretende dar a conocer este grupo que lleva dos décadas inspirando a la gente a bailar y cantar. Símbolo de la diversidad musical y cultural que caracteriza al grupo, Gospelize it Project trasciende, asombra e irradia.

El objetivo de Gospelize it Project es utilizar la música para transmitir un mensaje de fe, esperanza y alegría de vivir.

