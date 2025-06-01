Gospel au cœur en concert – Rue Delorme Moulins, 1 juin 2025 16:00, Moulins.
Allier
Gospel au cœur en concert Rue Delorme Eglise Saint Pierre Moulins Allier
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : 2025-06-01 16:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01
2025-06-01
Gospel au Cœur en concert !
35 choristes, 4 musiciens et une cheffe de chœur passionnée pour un moment vibrant et rempli d’émotions. Négro-spirituals, gospel contemporain… laissez-vous emporter par la force du chant !
Rue Delorme Eglise Saint Pierre
Moulins 03000 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 10 73 83
English :
Gospel au C?ur in concert!
35 choristers, 4 musicians and a passionate conductor for a vibrant, emotionally-charged performance. Negro spirituals, contemporary gospel? let yourself be carried away by the power of song!
German :
Gospel au C?ur in einem Konzert!
35 Chorsänger, 4 Musiker und eine leidenschaftliche Chorleiterin sorgen für einen vibrierenden Moment voller Emotionen. Negro-Spirituals, zeitgenössischer Gospel? lassen Sie sich von der Kraft des Gesangs mitreißen!
Italiano :
Gospel au C?ur in concerto!
35 coristi, 4 musicisti e un direttore appassionato per uno spettacolo vibrante e ricco di emozioni. Negro spirituals, gospel contemporaneo: lasciatevi trasportare dal potere del canto!
Espanol :
¡Gospel au Cœur en concierto!
35 coristas, 4 músicos y un director apasionado para un espectáculo vibrante y cargado de emoción. Espirituales negros, gospel contemporáneo… ¡déjese llevar por el poder de la canción!
