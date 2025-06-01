Gospel au cœur en concert – Rue Delorme Moulins, 1 juin 2025 16:00, Moulins.

Gospel au cœur en concert Rue Delorme Eglise Saint Pierre Moulins Allier

Gospel au Cœur en concert !

35 choristes, 4 musiciens et une cheffe de chœur passionnée pour un moment vibrant et rempli d’émotions. Négro-spirituals, gospel contemporain… laissez-vous emporter par la force du chant !

Rue Delorme Eglise Saint Pierre

Moulins 03000 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 10 73 83

English :

Gospel au C?ur in concert!

35 choristers, 4 musicians and a passionate conductor for a vibrant, emotionally-charged performance. Negro spirituals, contemporary gospel? let yourself be carried away by the power of song!

German :

Gospel au C?ur in einem Konzert!

35 Chorsänger, 4 Musiker und eine leidenschaftliche Chorleiterin sorgen für einen vibrierenden Moment voller Emotionen. Negro-Spirituals, zeitgenössischer Gospel? lassen Sie sich von der Kraft des Gesangs mitreißen!

Italiano :

Gospel au C?ur in concerto!

35 coristi, 4 musicisti e un direttore appassionato per uno spettacolo vibrante e ricco di emozioni. Negro spirituals, gospel contemporaneo: lasciatevi trasportare dal potere del canto!

Espanol :

¡Gospel au Cœur en concierto!

35 coristas, 4 músicos y un director apasionado para un espectáculo vibrante y cargado de emoción. Espirituales negros, gospel contemporáneo… ¡déjese llevar por el poder de la canción!

