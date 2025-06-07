Gospel Célébration – Hotel Mercure Port de Plaisance Caen, 7 juin 2025 15:00, Caen.

Calvados

Gospel Célébration Hotel Mercure Port de Plaisance 1 Rue Courtonne Caen Calvados

Début : 2025-06-07 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 17:00:00

2025-06-07

La chorale Total Praise Mass Choir, référence incontournable du gospel en France, revient à Caen, la ville aux cent clochers, pour un concert exceptionnel.

Avec plus de 20 ans de parcours et des collaborations prestigieuses aux côtés de grandes voix du gospel américain comme Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans ou Marvin Sapp, Total Praise a enflammé les scènes du Grand Rex, de l’Olympia ou encore de l’Accor Arena.

Dirigée par la cheffe de chœur Isabelle Voitier, cette chorale impressionne par son énergie, la richesse de ses harmonies et sa capacité à créer une ambiance chaleureuse et fédératrice.

Un moment musical à vivre en famille ou entre amis, au cœur de Caen.

Réservation obligatoire sur Weezevent https://my.weezevent.com/gospel-celebration-caen

Hotel Mercure Port de Plaisance 1 Rue Courtonne

Caen 14000 Calvados Normandie +33 1 48 22 23 25 crc@crc-international.org

English : Gospel Célébration

The Total Praise Mass Choir, France’s leading gospel choir, returns to Caen, the city of a hundred steeples, for an exceptional concert.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, and prestigious collaborations with American gospel greats such as Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans and Marvin Sapp, Total Praise has brought the house down at the Grand Rex, Olympia and Accor Arena.

Led by conductor Isabelle Voitier, this choir impresses with its energy, rich harmonies and ability to create a warm, unifying atmosphere.

A musical moment to enjoy with family and friends, in the heart of Caen.

Reservations required on Weezevent: https://my.weezevent.com/gospel-celebration-caen

German : Gospel Célébration

Der Total Praise Mass Choir, eine unumgängliche Referenz der Gospelmusik in Frankreich, kehrt für ein außergewöhnliches Konzert nach Caen, der Stadt der hundert Kirchtürme, zurück.

Mit einer über 20-jährigen Erfolgsgeschichte und der Zusammenarbeit mit großen amerikanischen Gospelsängern wie Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans oder Marvin Sapp hat Total Praise die Bühnen des Grand Rex, des Olympia oder der Accor Arena zum Beben gebracht.

Der von der Chorleiterin Isabelle Voitier geleitete Chor beeindruckt durch seine Energie, den Reichtum seiner Harmonien und seine Fähigkeit, eine warme und verbindende Atmosphäre zu schaffen.

Ein musikalischer Moment, den Sie mit Ihrer Familie oder Ihren Freunden im Herzen von Caen erleben können.

Reservierung auf Weezevent erforderlich: https://my.weezevent.com/gospel-celebration-caen

Italiano :

Il Total Praise Mass Choir, il principale coro gospel francese, torna a Caen, la città dei cento campanili, per un concerto eccezionale.

Con una carriera di oltre 20 anni e prestigiose collaborazioni con le grandi voci del gospel americano come Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans e Marvin Sapp, Total Praise ha infiammato i palchi del Grand Rex, dell’Olympia e dell’Accor Arena.

Guidato dalla direttrice Isabelle Voitier, il coro colpisce per l’energia, la ricchezza delle armonie e la capacità di creare un’atmosfera calda e unificante.

Un’esperienza musicale da vivere con la famiglia e gli amici nel cuore di Caen.

Prenotazione obbligatoria su Weezevent: https://my.weezevent.com/gospel-celebration-caen

Espanol :

El Total Praise Mass Choir, primer coro gospel de Francia, vuelve a Caen, la ciudad de los cien campanarios, para un concierto excepcional.

Con una carrera de más de 20 años y prestigiosas colaboraciones con las grandes voces del gospel americano como Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans y Marvin Sapp, Total Praise ha incendiado los escenarios del Grand Rex, el Olympia y el Accor Arena.

Dirigido por Isabelle Voitier, el coro impresiona por su energía, sus ricas armonías y su capacidad para crear una atmósfera cálida y unificadora.

Una experiencia musical para disfrutar en familia o entre amigos en el corazón de Caen.

Reserva obligatoria en Weezevent: https://my.weezevent.com/gospel-celebration-caen

