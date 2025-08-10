Gospel, les grands classiques Place Saint-Pierre Angoulême

Gospel, les grands classiques Place Saint-Pierre Angoulême dimanche 10 août 2025.

Gospel, les grands classiques

Place Saint-Pierre Cathédrale Saint-Pierre d’Angoulême Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Tarif réduit

étudiant de moins de 26 ans / chômeur

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-10

fin : 2025-08-10

Date(s) :

2025-08-10

Euromusic vous propose un concert exceptionnel de Max Zita, figure emblématique du gospel en France, accompagné du Gospel Voices Quartet, pour un moment de joie, d’émotions et de partage !

Place Saint-Pierre Cathédrale Saint-Pierre d’Angoulême Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 95 16 84

English :

Euromusic invites you to an exceptional concert by Max Zita, an emblematic figure of gospel music in France, accompanied by the Gospel Voices Quartet, for a moment of joy, emotion and sharing!

German :

Euromusic bietet Ihnen ein außergewöhnliches Konzert von Max Zita, einer Symbolfigur der Gospelmusik in Frankreich, zusammen mit dem Gospel Voices Quartet, für einen Moment der Freude, der Emotionen und des Teilens!

Italiano :

Euromusic vi invita a un concerto eccezionale di Max Zita, figura di spicco della musica gospel francese, accompagnato dal Gospel Voices Quartet, per un’esperienza gioiosa, emozionante e condivisa!

Espanol :

Euromusic le invita a un concierto excepcional de Max Zita, figura destacada de la música gospel francesa, acompañado por el cuarteto Gospel Voices, ¡para una experiencia alegre, emotiva y compartida!

L’événement Gospel, les grands classiques Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-07-29 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême