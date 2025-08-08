GOSPEL, LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES – EGLISE ST AUBIN DE TOULOUSE Toulouse

EUROMUSIC PRÉSENTE : GOSPEL, LES GRANDS CLASSIQUESGOSPEL, LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES ! AVEC LE GOSPEL VOICES QUARTET Direction artistique MAX ZITAVibrez au rythme des plus grands classiques du Gospel !Max Zita, figure emblématique du gospel en France, vous invite à un concert exceptionnel accompagné du Gospel Voices Quartet, pour un moment de joie, d’émotion et de partage.Un concert ouvert à toute la famille, pour redécouvrir l’âme du gospel à travers des chants puissants, inspirants et porteurs d’espoir.?? Tournée dans les églises – Une atmosphère intime et spirituelle pour une expérience unique.Ne manquez pas cette célébration musicale !

EGLISE ST AUBIN DE TOULOUSE 45 RUE PIERRE PAUL RIQUET 31000 Toulouse 31