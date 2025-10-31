GOSPEL LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES Montpellier

GOSPEL LES GRANDS CLASSIQUES

43 rue de l’Aiguillerie Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 25 – 25 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31

fin : 2025-12-31

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Plongez au cœur de l’âme du Gospel avec Max Zita et le Gospel Voices Quartet !

Un concert vibrant, porté par des voix puissantes et inspirantes, où résonneront les plus grands hymnes de la tradition Freedom, Wade in the Water, Jericho…

Laissez-vous emporter par la force du Gospel

Sur réservation

Programme

1• Freedom

2• Joshua

3• Wade in the water

4• Get away Jordan

5• When the saints

6• We shall overcome

7• I want to be ready

8• Jericho

9• Hold on

10• Let my people go

Tarifs

Plein tarif 25€

Tarifs réduits 10€ ( Enfant +12ans, étudiants et demandeurs d’emploi )

Enfant -12 ans 5€ .

English :

Dive into the soul of Gospel music with Max Zita and the Gospel Voices Quartet!

A vibrant concert of powerful, inspiring voices, featuring the tradition’s greatest hymns: Freedom, Wade in the Water, Jericho?

German :

Tauchen Sie mit Max Zita und dem Gospel Voices Quartet tief in die Seele des Gospels ein!

Das Konzert wird von kraftvollen und inspirierenden Stimmen getragen und die größten Hymnen der Tradition erklingen: Freedom, Wade in the Water, Jericho?

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’anima della musica Gospel con Max Zita e il Gospel Voices Quartet!

Un concerto vibrante, con voci potenti e ispirate, con i più grandi inni della tradizione: Freedom, Wade in the Water, Jericho?

Espanol :

¡Sumérgete en el alma de la música Gospel con Max Zita y el Gospel Voices Quartet!

Un concierto vibrante, con voces potentes e inspiradoras, en el que se interpretarán los grandes himnos de la tradición: Freedom, Wade in the Water, Jericho?

