Goûter artistique chez Chocolat Pascal – Hasparren, 24 mai 2025 15:30, Hasparren.
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Goûter artistique chez Chocolat Pascal Boutique Chocolat Pascal Hasparren Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-24 15:30:00
fin : 2025-05-24
Date(s) :
2025-05-24
Créez vos propres cartes postales fleuries à l’aquarelle. Atelier réalisé par l’artiste peintre Vlada Shagun.
Une boisson et un gâteau sont offerts.
Place limitées, sur réservation. .
Boutique Chocolat Pascal
Hasparren 64240 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 09 16 92
