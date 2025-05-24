Goûter artistique chez Chocolat Pascal – Hasparren, 24 mai 2025 15:30, Hasparren.

Goûter artistique chez Chocolat Pascal – Hasparren, 24 mai 2025 15:30

24 mai 2025 15:30
Créez vos propres cartes postales fleuries à l’aquarelle. Atelier réalisé par l’artiste peintre Vlada Shagun.
Une boisson et un gâteau sont offerts.
Place limitées, sur réservation.   .

Boutique Chocolat Pascal
Hasparren 64240 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 83 09 16 92 

