Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Le Nichoir Saint-Mathieu

Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba 10 Rue Principale Saint-Mathieu 2026-04-11

Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Le Nichoir Saint-Mathieu samedi 11 avril 2026.

Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba

Le Nichoir 10 Rue Principale Saint-Mathieu Haute-Vienne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-11

Date(s) :
2026-04-11

Venez découvrir un spectacle drôle, poétique et interactif. Beau goûter en perspective !   .

Le Nichoir 10 Rue Principale Saint-Mathieu 87440 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 49 78 99  lenichoir@yahoo.com

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English : Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba

L’événement Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Saint-Mathieu a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par OT Ouest Limousin

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