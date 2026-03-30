Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Le Nichoir Saint-Mathieu
Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Le Nichoir Saint-Mathieu samedi 11 avril 2026.
Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba
Le Nichoir 10 Rue Principale Saint-Mathieu Haute-Vienne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-11
fin : 2026-04-11
Date(s) :
2026-04-11
Venez découvrir un spectacle drôle, poétique et interactif. Beau goûter en perspective ! .
Le Nichoir 10 Rue Principale Saint-Mathieu 87440 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 49 78 99 lenichoir@yahoo.com
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English : Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba
L’événement Goûter-conte Malimbo et Kalimba Saint-Mathieu a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par OT Ouest Limousin
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