“GOÛTER DE L’ART”  » RENAISSANCE » Agde

“GOÛTER DE L’ART”  » RENAISSANCE » Agde samedi 20 décembre 2025.

“GOÛTER DE L’ART”  » RENAISSANCE »

Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault

Début : 2025-12-20
fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :
2025-12-20

Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Projection commentée suivie d'un goûter participatif
> Animé par Isabelle Mas-Reignier

Découverte, au travers d’une sélection d’oeuvres, des primitifs flamands qui se lancèrent dans la conquête du réalisme spatial et de l’illusionnisme des matières.

>Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif.
> Gratuit
> Sur réservation 04.67.94.67.00   .

Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 67 00  mediathequeagathoise@ville-agde.fr

English :

Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Guided screening followed by a snack

German :

Konferenz unter der Leitung von Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Kommentierte Vorführung, gefolgt von einem partizipativen Imbiss

Italiano :

Conferenza tenuta da Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Proiezione guidata seguita da uno spuntino

Espanol :

Conferencia de Isabelle Mas-Reignier.

> Proyección guiada seguida de un aperitivo

