“GOÛTER DE L’ART” » RENAISSANCE » Agde samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde Hérault
Conférence animée par Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif
> Animé par Isabelle Mas-Reignier
Découverte, au travers d’une sélection d’oeuvres, des primitifs flamands qui se lancèrent dans la conquête du réalisme spatial et de l’illusionnisme des matières.
>Projection commentée suivie d’un goûter participatif.
> Gratuit
> Sur réservation 04.67.94.67.00 .
Place du Jeu de Ballon Agde 34300 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 94 67 00 mediathequeagathoise@ville-agde.fr
English :
Lecture by Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Guided screening followed by a snack
German :
Konferenz unter der Leitung von Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Kommentierte Vorführung, gefolgt von einem partizipativen Imbiss
Italiano :
Conferenza tenuta da Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Proiezione guidata seguita da uno spuntino
Espanol :
Conferencia de Isabelle Mas-Reignier.
> Proyección guiada seguida de un aperitivo
