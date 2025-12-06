Goûter dégustation l’épopée sensorielle du cacao La Roue Chabeuil

Goûter dégustation l’épopée sensorielle du cacao

La Roue 8 rue Mazet Chabeuil Drôme

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Il y a la fève et il y a le chocolat. Distincts et pourtant intimement liés, ils racontent ensemble une histoire de transformation et de passion.

Nous voyagerons au cœur du cacao, du brut à la cabosse fraîche jusqu’à l’expression du chocolat.

La Roue 8 rue Mazet Chabeuil 26120 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 38 21 50 39 contact@tierslieularoue.fr

English :

There’s the bean and then there’s the chocolate. Distinct yet intimately linked, together they tell a story of transformation and passion.

We’ll travel to the heart of cocoa, from the raw bean to the fresh pod to the expression of chocolate.

