Goûter in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains

Goûter in the Sky

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR

Début : 2025-10-10 15:30:00

fin : 2025-10-10 16:30:00

2025-10-10

Offrez-vous une pause sucrée… en plein ciel avec Dinner in the Sky !®

Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com

English : Goûter in the Sky

Take a sweet break… in the sky with Dinner in the Sky!

German :

Gönnen Sie sich eine süße Pause… im Himmel mit Dinner in the Sky!®

Italiano :

Concedetevi una dolce pausa in cielo con Dinner in the Sky!

Espanol :

Regálese un dulce descanso… ¡en el cielo con Dinner in the Sky!

