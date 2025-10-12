Goûter in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains
Goûter in the Sky Parc du Belvédère Thonon-les-Bains dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
Goûter in the Sky
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60 EUR
Début : 2025-10-12 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12 16:30:00
2025-10-12
Offrez-vous une pause sucrée… en plein ciel avec Dinner in the Sky !®
Parc du Belvédère Avenue du Léman Thonon-les-Bains 74200 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 71 55 55 thonon@thononlesbains.com
English :
Take a sweet break… in the sky with Dinner in the Sky!
German :
Gönnen Sie sich eine süße Pause… im Himmel mit Dinner in the Sky!®
Italiano :
Concedetevi una dolce pausa in cielo con Dinner in the Sky!
Espanol :
Regálese un dulce descanso… ¡en el cielo con Dinner in the Sky!
L’événement Goûter in the Sky Thonon-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-07-02 par SPL DESTINATION THONON