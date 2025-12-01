GOÛTER RENCONTRE AVEC CHARLOTTE LA MARMOTTE EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Montauban-de-Luchon

GOÛTER RENCONTRE AVEC CHARLOTTE LA MARMOTTE

Début : 2025-12-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-30

2025-12-30

Envie d’un après-midi sympa en famille ? Rendez-vous à l’Ehpad Era Caso dès 15h pour un goûter rencontre en compagnie de Charlotte la marmotte ! Un moment festif pour petits et grands, où les familles pourront échanger avec les résidents et découvrir un établissement plein de vie.

Une belle pause sucrée pour finir l’année ensemble. .

EHPAD EDENIS ERA CASO Avenue du Bois Chantant Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 37 90

Looking for a fun family afternoon? Join us at Ehpad Era Caso from 3pm for a tea party with Charlotte the groundhog! A festive moment for young and old, where families can chat with residents and discover a lively establishment.

