Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre, Sainte-Lheurine
Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre, Sainte-Lheurine mercredi 31 décembre 2025.
Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre
Le bourg Sainte-Lheurine Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-31 22:00:00
fin : 2025-12-31 04:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-31
Grand bal de la Saint Sylvestre organisé par Christian. Avec l’orchestre Damien Roy.
.
Le bourg Sainte-Lheurine 17520 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 12 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
New Year’s Eve ball organized by Christian. With the Damien Roy orchestra.
L’événement Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre Sainte-Lheurine a été mis à jour le 2025-12-23 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac