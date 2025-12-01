Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre, Sainte-Lheurine

Grand Bal de La Saint Sylvestre

Le bourg Sainte-Lheurine Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 35 – 35 – 35 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-31 22:00:00

fin : 2025-12-31 04:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-31

Grand bal de la Saint Sylvestre organisé par Christian. Avec l’orchestre Damien Roy.

.

Le bourg Sainte-Lheurine 17520 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 97 12 00

English :

New Year’s Eve ball organized by Christian. With the Damien Roy orchestra.

