Grand bal friends CCS Salle polyvalente Zunino Tourouvre au Perche

Grand bal friends CCS
Salle polyvalente Zunino Rue du Général de Gaulle Tourouvre au Perche Orne
Début : 2026-01-10 13:00:00
fin : 2026-01-10 14:00:00
2026-01-10
Country Road 61 organise son grand bal annuel 100 % catalan avec la participation de Vivie Lajoye Kaddour et chouchou, ainsi que DJ Antoine Cllt.
Sur place, buvette au saloon et le soir food truck .
Salle polyvalente Zunino Rue du Général de Gaulle Tourouvre au Perche 61190 Orne Normandie +33 6 16 11 36 89
