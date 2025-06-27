Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal Salle polyvalente Gisors 27 juin 2025 11:00

Eure

Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal Salle polyvalente 78 Rue du Faubourg de Neaufles Gisors Eure

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-06-27 11:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 13:00:00

2025-06-27

Le Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal revient pour une 17ème édition avec la participation de 20 artistes Jean-Luc Hugonenc, William Montaudié, Margarita Aristova, Bénédicte Sieffert, Svetlana Arefiev , Brigitte Breyton, Chabert Quatre, Celeste Favaro, Gamze Duman, Pierrette Cornu, Anca Branzas, Pascal Golem, Stealth Bates, Soren Lake, Laure Ketfa, Julie Autin Maï, Jack Oliver, J-Christophe Philippi et Marianne Vinegla-Camara.

Vernissage de l’exposition le vendredi 27 juin à 19h15 à la salle polyvalente.

Salle polyvalente 78 Rue du Faubourg de Neaufles

Gisors 27140 Eure Normandie +33 6 62 62 57 72 chris@legrandbazart.fr

English : Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal

Le Grand Baz’Art Festival International d?Art Marginal returns for its 17th edition with the participation of 20 artists: Jean-Luc Hugonenc, William Montaudié, Margarita Aristova, Bénédicte Sieffert, Svetlana Arefiev , Brigitte Breyton, Chabert Quatre, Celeste Favaro, Gamze Duman, Pierrette Cornu, Anca Branzas, Pascal Golem, Stealth Bates, Soren Lake, Laure Ketfa, Julie Autin Maï, Jack Oliver, J-Christophe Philippi and Marianne Vinegla-Camara.

Exhibition opening on Friday June 27 at 7.15pm at the Salle Polyvalente.

German :

Das Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal kehrt für eine 17. Ausgabe mit der Teilnahme von 20 Künstlern zurück: Jean-Luc Hugonenc, William Montaudié, Margarita Aristova, Bénédicte Sieffert, Svetlana Arefiev , Brigitte Breyton, Chabert Quatre, Celeste Favaro, Gamze Duman, Pierrette Cornu, Anca Branzas, Pascal Golem, Stealth Bates, Soren Lake, Laure Ketfa, Julie Autin Maï, Jack Oliver, J-Christophe Philippi und Marianne Vinegla-Camara.

Vernissage der Ausstellung am Freitag, den 27. Juni um 19.15 Uhr in der Mehrzweckhalle.

Italiano :

Le Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal torna per la sua 17a edizione con la partecipazione di 20 artisti: Jean-Luc Hugonenc, William Montaudié, Margarita Aristova, Bénédicte Sieffert, Svetlana Arefiev , Brigitte Breyton, Chabert Quatre, Celeste Favaro, Gamze Duman, Pierrette Cornu, Anca Branzas, Pascal Golem, Stealth Bates, Soren Lake, Laure Ketfa, Julie Autin Maï, Jack Oliver, J-Christophe Philippi e Marianne Vinegla-Camara.

Inaugurazione della mostra venerdì 27 giugno alle 19.15 nella Salle Polyvalente.

Espanol :

Le Grand Baz’Art Festival International d’Art Marginal vuelve en su 17ª edición con la participación de 20 artistas: Jean-Luc Hugonenc, William Montaudié, Margarita Aristova, Bénédicte Sieffert, Svetlana Arefiev , Brigitte Breyton, Chabert Quatre, Celeste Favaro, Gamze Duman, Pierrette Cornu, Anca Branzas, Pascal Golem, Stealth Bates, Soren Lake, Laure Ketfa, Julie Autin Maï, Jack Oliver, J-Christophe Philippi y Marianne Vinegla-Camara.

Inauguración de la exposición el viernes 27 de junio a las 19.15 h en la Sala Polivalente.

