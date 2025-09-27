Grand concert CHORHUS Eglise Saint-Maclou Rouen
7 Place Barthélémy Rouen Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-09-27 18:30:00
fin : 2025-09-27
2025-09-27
Negro spirituals, Rossini, Gounod, musiques de films, pièces de Debussy, Haendel, Dvorak, Offenbach exécutées par une centaine de musiciens choristes et orchestre
Direction Pierre Déchelotte et Paul Méhaud
Violon solo T.Vandhuick .
7 Place Barthélémy Rouen 76000 Seine-Maritime Normandie +33 6 84 44 91 03 pdurandg@free.fr
